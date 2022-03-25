Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 297,358 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

FTI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.