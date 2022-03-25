Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $435.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.40 and its 200 day moving average is $460.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

