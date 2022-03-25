Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.66 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.