Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

