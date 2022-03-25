RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 989,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,530. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

