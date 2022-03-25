Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 621.7% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

KKWFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

