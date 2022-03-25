Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.60

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.60 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.62). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.60.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)
