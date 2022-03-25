Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price to $9.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 423.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 146.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

