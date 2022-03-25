Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.89) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -130.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.28. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450.80 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.89).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

