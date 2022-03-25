Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.48) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.