Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) target price on the stock.

Shares of Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £172.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

