Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) target price on the stock.
Shares of Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £172.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. Water Intelligence has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35).
About Water Intelligence (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.