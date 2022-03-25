Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.18) to GBX 1,670 ($21.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,678.20 ($22.09).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,229 ($16.18) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,274.02. The stock has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

