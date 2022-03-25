Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.63

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.63 and traded as high as $45.36. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 19,046 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

