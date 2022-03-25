Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.