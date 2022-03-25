Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Up 10.4%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.