Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,374. Robert Half International has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Robert Half International (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
