RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
RIOCF opened at $20.25 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
