Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

