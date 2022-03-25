RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).
Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($32.89) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,071.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,241.69.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
