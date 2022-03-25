RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RHI Magnesita presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,536.67 ($59.72).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($32.89) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,071.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,241.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €1.00 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

