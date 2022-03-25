Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Raised to $25.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.58. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

