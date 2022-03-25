Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

