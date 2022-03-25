Reviewing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 10.70% 27.12% 17.06% Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14%

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. PJT Partners pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PJT Partners and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.54%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $991.95 million 1.54 $189.96 million $4.06 15.72 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.51 $38.66 million $0.70 18.90

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Vinci Partners Investments on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

