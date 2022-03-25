Reviewing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 25.55% 11.85% 1.09% First Merchants 36.97% 11.02% 1.37%

42.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.54 $14.91 million $1.96 11.44 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.06 $205.53 million $3.81 11.02

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats Limestone Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

