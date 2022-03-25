Reviewing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.90 $801.00 million $16.02 3.66 Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.83 $405.58 million $7.69 25.43

Alliance Data Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concentrix. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Concentrix pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alliance Data Systems and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 7 7 0 2.50 Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.00%. Concentrix has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Concentrix.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Concentrix on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.