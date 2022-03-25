Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,308 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

