Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $68.05 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

