Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,699 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

