Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

