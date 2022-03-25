Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.89 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.