Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,739.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,442.56 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,038.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

