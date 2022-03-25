Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $454.33

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.33 ($5.98) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.06). Restore shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.06), with a volume of 45,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.04. The company has a market cap of £628.70 million and a PE ratio of 54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

