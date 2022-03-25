Research Analysts Set Expectations for Performant Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $219,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 73.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

