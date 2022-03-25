Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 142,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

