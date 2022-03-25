Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.