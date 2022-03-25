Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$164.09 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

