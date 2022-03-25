Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IntriCon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

IntriCon stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.50, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IntriCon by 32.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IntriCon by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

