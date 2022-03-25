Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.