Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Up 6.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 10,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

