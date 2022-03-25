Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.
Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Shares of RCII opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.