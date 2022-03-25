Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.
NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.