Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $662.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

