Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,783,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

