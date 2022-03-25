Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.80. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 18,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

