Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

