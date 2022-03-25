Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Lowered to GBX 7,460

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($98.47) to GBX 7,460 ($98.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,570 ($99.66).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,635 ($74.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,008.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,003.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.73). The firm has a market cap of £40.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,252.22.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.