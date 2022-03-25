Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.