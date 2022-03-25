Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 99,190 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 99,190 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 50,810 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,567.00 ($26,345.93).
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.
About CountPlus (Get Rating)
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.