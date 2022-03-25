Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

