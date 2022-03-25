Raymond James Weighs in on Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNN. TD Securities cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

