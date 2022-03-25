Raymond James Trims Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Target Price to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.20. 1,517,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,211. The company has a market cap of C$635.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.