Raymond James Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.23.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of C$572.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

