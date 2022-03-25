Raymond James Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

